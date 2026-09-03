TJ

TJ

Sunday through Friday 7PM - Midnight

Hot Country News From K99.1FM

Lainey Wilson to perform during ABC’s 9/11 tribute

By Woody

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” just set another record

By Jay Edwards

Ella Langley visits her Phi Mu sorority sisters at Auburn

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Dolly Parton’s star at Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized

The singer's star had been vandalized after it had been cleared for repairs.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Darius Rucker makes his college football predictions

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

University of Tennessee football team to honor Dolly Parton with commemorative helmet sticker

By Woody

PHOTOS: Kacey Musgraves performs at Madison Square Garden

Check out all the photos from the Kacey Musgraves: Middle of Nowhere Tour stop at Madison Square Garden, held in New York, NY, on Monday, August 31st, 2026.

By Jimmy Larrabee

Demand for Dolly Parton license plates spikes in Ohio following her death

Issuances of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library license plate in Ohio have surged following news of the singer’s death on Aug. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com and WBNS

Dolly Parton to be remembered at Dollyfest concerts in Nashville, London

By Katie Kindelan

Dolly Parton estate to hold DollyFest for fans to honor singer’s life, career

Upcoming DollyFest festivals in Nashville and London will honor the late country music icon's storied career.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Get To Know TJ

Let the Smooth COUNTRY TAKEOVER begin! TJ is a Long Island, New York native with just about 20 years of experience in the radio world. TJ brings his smooth energy and fun personality back to the place he calls his second home with New Country Nights on K99.1 FM.
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