TJ
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Hot Country News From K99.1FM
Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” just set another record
By Jay Edwards
Ella Langley visits her Phi Mu sorority sisters at Auburn
By Obie, Chloe & Slater
Dolly Parton’s star at Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized
The singer's star had been vandalized after it had been cleared for repairs.
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Darius Rucker makes his college football predictions
By Obie, Chloe & Slater
University of Tennessee football team to honor Dolly Parton with commemorative helmet sticker
By Woody
PHOTOS: Kacey Musgraves performs at Madison Square Garden
Check out all the photos from the Kacey Musgraves: Middle of Nowhere Tour stop at Madison Square Garden, held in New York, NY, on Monday, August 31st, 2026.
By Jimmy Larrabee
Demand for Dolly Parton license plates spikes in Ohio following her death
Issuances of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library license plate in Ohio have surged following news of the singer’s death on Aug. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com and WBNS
Dolly Parton estate to hold DollyFest for fans to honor singer’s life, career
Upcoming DollyFest festivals in Nashville and London will honor the late country music icon's storied career.
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Let the Smooth COUNTRY TAKEOVER begin! TJ is a Long Island, New York native with just about 20 years of experience in the radio world. TJ brings his smooth energy and fun personality back to the place he calls his second home with New Country Nights on K99.1 FM.