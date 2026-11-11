8 country stars who served our country

The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M.

You know them for their singing and songwriting, names like George Strait and Willie Nelson. However, did you know that before they became famous, they served our country?

George Strait - King George was in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1975 and was stationed in Hawaii. According to Billboard, he joined the Army’s country music band, Rambling Country, as their lead singer, kicking off his country music career.

Zach Bryan - Prior to selling out stadiums all around the world, Zach Bryan was serving out country. He served 8 years in the U.S. Navy before receiving an honorable discharge.

Conway Twitty - He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1954 and served during the Korean War.

Johnny Cash - Johnny served in the U.S. Air Force after enlisting in 1950 and served in Germany for 4 years.

Michael Trotter, Jr. - Half of Grammy nominated The War & Treaty, Michael served in the U.S. Army in 2003 and and also served in Iraq.

Willie Nelson - He was in the U.S. Air Force after enlisting in 1951, but was medically discharged after serving 9 months.

Craig Morgan - Craig served our country for 17 years in the U.S. Army and also the Army Reserve. In 2023, he enlisted once again in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Jamey Johnson - At 18, Jamey joined the U.S. Marine Corps reserve where he served for eight years as a mortarman, rising to the rank of corporal.