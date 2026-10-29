Alan Jackson’s farewell show is airing in December

As Alan Jackson said “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere...” but this time we know that somewhere - it’s Nashville! Alan Jackson’s record-breaking farewell show that took place June 29th at Nissan Stadium will be airing December 8th on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Variety shared “Per the concert’s description, “the special will spotlight Jackson’s remarkable catalog of hits spanning more than three decades, including songs that helped define country music and cemented his place among the genre’s all-time greatest songwriters and most-impactful artists.”

We can’t wait to watch - check out some of the photo