Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez make red carpet debut at 'Focker-in-Law' premiere

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande attend the world premiere of 'Focker In-Law' at Beacon Theatre on Nov. 11, 2026, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Wrote some songs about Ricky, now they make their red carpet debut.

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, made their red carpet debut at the world premiere of the film Focker-in-Law in New York City on Wednesday.

Grande wore a white and gray gown with a plaid pattern and white floral embellishments. Alvarez was dressed in a black blazer over a white button-down shirt and jeans.

The pair rekindled their love story this year after they previously dated from April 2015 to July 2016. Grande and Alvarez originally met while he was a backup dancer for her Honeymoon Tour.

Their reignited relationship came after it was revealed Grande and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater had ended their three-year relationship.

Grande first hinted she was back together with Alvarez at a Brooklyn stop on her Eternal Sunshine tour on July 13. She changed the lyric of her hit song "thank u, next" from “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh” to “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back.”

The singer confirmed her reignited relationship with Alvarez in August by posting photos of them together in an Instagram photo dump. She has continued to share photos of him in the months that have followed, captioning a Nov. 2 photo of the pair cuddling with a heart and three exclamation points.

Alvarez also appeared in a video Grande posted to social media on Nov. 8 promoting her brand r.e.m. beauty's lip gloss. The video finds Alvarez kissing Grande on the lips over and over to try to guess the type of product she is wearing.

Grande stars alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Focker-in-Law, which releases in theaters on Nov. 25. The film is the fourth in the Meet the Parents series.

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