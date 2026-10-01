Bid on stage front passes to Country Concert ‘27

K99.1FM and Country Concert ‘27 want you to sit 7 rows from the stage at next year’s festival featuring HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, and many other artists!

Right now, you can bid on a pair of tickets 7 rows from the stage for each night of Country Concert ‘27. Proceeds from our special Country Concert ‘27 auction go to support the K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon and Dayton Children’s Hospital!

We have an auction up for each night of Country Concert ‘27.

©2026 Cox Media Group