Bill Hader will guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'

Bill Hader is going back to school. Elementary school, that is.

The actor is set to guest star on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, ABC Audio has confirmed. Hader first made the announcement while guesting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

"This is cool, I can say this now," Hader said. "I do a guest spot on Abbott Elementary this year."

Hader continued by saying, "I'm excited."

There's currently no word on the character Hader will play on the sitcom.

Hader stars alongside Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson in the new animated film The Cat in the Hat. Kimmel joked he was shocked that Brunson allowed Hader to be part of the beloved sitcom.

"Quinta rarely lets actors who aren't from Philadelphia in the show," Kimmel said.

"I had to act like I was from Philly," Hader said in response.

The Cat in the Hat arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday. Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.