'Bridgerton' actress Phoebe Dynevor is married

Phoebe Dynevor attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is married.

The actress, who played Daphne Bridgerton on seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix romance series, posted photos from her wedding to actor Cameron Fuller on social media Thursday.

“Married my best friend,” she captioned the black-and-white photos. In one, she’s walking hand in hand with her new husband. The second photo features the newlyweds kissing.

Fuller commented with a heart with an arrow through it emoji.

Dynevor's family, friends and costars also took to the comments to share in the excitement. Her mother, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, wrote, "Best weekend of our life. Beautiful Phoebe and Cameron. Love you both so much." Dynevor's sister, Hattie Dynevor, added, "The best weekend ever."

Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley and Jessica Madsen commented with a bunch of heart emojis.

According to British Vogue, the wedding took place in Provence, France, with Dynevor wearing a dress by Louis Vuitton artistic director of womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière.

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