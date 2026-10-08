In brief: 'All's Fair' returns with season 2 trailer and more

We're seated for the official All's Fair season 2 trailer. The lawyers at Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandal in the new trailer, featuring series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. We also catch glimpses of guest stars Denise Richards, Jaime Pressly and Margo Martindale as the firm faces new threats, new divorce cases and new drama. The first three episodes of season 2 will drop Nov. 4 on Hulu …

Ahead of Elsbeth's season 4 premiere, CBS has added new cast members to the crime series, Variety reports. Uzo Abuda, Tyne Daly and Christine Ebersole join the cast for the new season of the "howdunit" drama that follows Carrie Preston's Elsbeth, a quirky attorney who solves crimes for the NYPD. Ebersole will have a recurring role as Elsbeth's mother, while Abuda and Daly will guest star. Elsbeth season 4 premieres Thursday on CBS …

Emilia Clarke and Josh Brolin have signed on for A Roadmap to Happiness, according to Deadline. The docuseries will see author, podcaster and presenter Darin Olien travel across the world with various actors in search of the happiest people on Earth. Clarke will join Olien in Portugal, while Brolin will visit Finland for the series finale. It was previously announced that Jason Momoa, Shailene Woodley, Elijah Wood and Alec Baldwin would be traveling with Olien as he explores "what constitutes happiness in different cultures." …

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