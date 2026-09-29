In brief: 'Minions & Monsters' gets streaming date and more

If you missed Minions & Monsters in theaters, don't fret. The film will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on Oct. 28. The animated film from Illumination features the voice talent of Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges and Zoey Deutch. It follows the story of how the Minions took over Hollywood as movie stars before unleashing monsters into the world. ...

Fans of Oasis will finally be able to watch the band's recent documentary film on streaming. Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger is set to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting on Oct. 9. This version of the film will include exclusive unseen footage ...

The official trailer for La Bola Negra has arrived. Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming film about three generations of men who are connected through love, pain and desire. Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close star in the movie, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 16 ...

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