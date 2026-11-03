In brief: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 3 trailer and more

It seems as though Ben Wang could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline reports the actor, who stars in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is in talks to play Iceman in Marvel's new X-Men film. The character, who has the name Bobby Drake, is a founding member of the X-Men. His power is cryokinesis, the ability to generate and control ice and cold ...

Carrie Coon stars in the official trailer for the upcoming film The Liberation. The actress plays Rita, a New Jersey housewife and Holocaust survivor living in the 1980s. When she encounters a spiritual leader played by Lily James, Rita leaves her family to join an all-women commune. Bella Ramsey, Odessa Young and Tracy Letts also star in the upcoming film, which is slated for wide release on Jan. 8 ...

The official trailer for season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has arrived. The third season of the show based on Rick Riordan's bestselling book series premieres on Disney+ Nov. 20. Its first two episodes will be available to stream at that time, followed by two new episodes dropping each week that follows. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri and Charlie Bushnell star in the season, which finds Percy and his friends racing to save Annabeth from the forces of Kronos ...

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