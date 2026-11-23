We now know when to expect season 2 of Apple TV's series Presumed Innocent. The second season of the legal drama anthology series will premiere on Feb. 19, 2027. A new episode will debut every Friday that follows until April 2, 2027. A teaser trailer for the new season is also available to watch. It stars Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys alongside Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Judith Light ...

Cameras have started rolling on MobLand season 3. Production started on the third season of the Paramount+ crime series on Friday, the same day the season 2 finale made its premiere. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the show from director Guy Ritchie ...

It seems Sterling K. Brown is looking to join the upcoming Longlegs sequel film. Deadline reports Brown is in negotiations to join the cast of Paramount Pictures' upcoming followup to the hit horror movie. He will join star Nicolas Cage who will reprise his role from the first film, with director Osgood Perkins back at the helm ...

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