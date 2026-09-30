In brief: 'The One About Matthew Perry' official trailer and more

The official trailer for The One About Matthew Perry has arrived. Netflix has shared the trailer for the documentary series about late Friends star Matthew Perry from director Mary Robertson. The docuseries features testimonies from Perry's close family and friends and is described as "a raw record of a life lived in full, and the honesty that became his greatest legacy." The documentary debuts on Oct. 27 ...

More from season 2 of Rivals is shown off in the newly released trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes. The show, which stars David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner and Nafessa Williams, returns for more on Hulu on Nov. 11 ...

Charlie Sheen is teaming up with his father, Martin Sheen, for a new series at AMC and AMC+. The half-hour comedy is called Happy Jack. It's been greenlit for six episodes in which Charlie and Martin will play father and son on the small screen ...

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