In brief: 'The Terminal List' gets official trailer and more

The mission isn't over for Chris Pratt. Prime Video has released the official trailer for season 2 of The Terminal List, the action-thriller following Pratt's Navy SEAL Commander James Reece. Returning for the series' sophomore season are Tom Hopper, Constance Wu and Luke Hemsworth. The Terminal List, based on the bestselling novels by Jack Carr, follows Reece as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to upend the world order. All eight episodes drop Oct. 21 …

Jennifer Lopez's limited Las Vegas residency is coming to the small screen this holiday season. Jenny from the Block took over the Vegas strip in 2025 for her The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas residency; a concert film capturing the performance will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day. An extended version will be available exclusively on Paramount+ …

The Rose Hill population is growing. Prime Video announced Thursday the addition of series regulars Siobhan McGroarty, Sophia Reid-Gantzert and West Mulholland to the romantic family drama. Gigi Zumbado and Curtis Hamilton will have recurring guest roles. They join previously announced series leads Jake Weary, Sean O'Pry, Hannah Galway and Sadie Dickerson. The new series is based on Elsie Silver's Rose Hill series about best friends West Belmont and Ford Grant …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.