Burna Boy to headline NFL halftime show in Paris

Burna Boy will take the stage at the NFL's debut in France.

The Nigerian Afro-fusion singer was named as the headline performer for the NFL's Paris Game on Oct. 25 at Stade de France, in an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America Thursday morning.

The NFL Paris Game will be the first NFL game played in France, and one of a record nine international games played this season.

The Paris Game, played between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, is one of seven international games that will feature a halftime show this season.

Burna Boy, a native of Nigeria and the artist behind songs such as "Last Last" and "Love," shared a statement on the event in a release from the NFL regarding the show.

"The NFL is bringing something to France that has never happened here before, and I get to stand in the middle of it representing African music and I intend to give the people a show they will not forget," he stated.

Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment at the NFL, said in a statement, "Paris is one of the great cultural capitals of the world, and African music sits right at the heart of what the city listens to."

The Jonas Brothers, Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin, Ayra Starr, Cage The Elephant and The Warning have already been announced as international game performers at NFL games this season, according to the release.

Rio de Janeiro and Paris will both see NFL games for the first time this year, while London, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City will return as hosts this season. Melbourne also hosted their first NFL game earlier this season.

The Paris Game will air Sunday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.

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