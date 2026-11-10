Christopher Briney stars in trailer for Christmas rom-com 'Clashing Through The Snow'

This is 100% his look.

Christopher Briney stars in the official trailer for Prime Video's upcoming holiday film Clashing Through The Snow. The Summer I Turned Pretty actor stars alongside Michelle Randolph in the new romantic comedy film.

"A holiday snowstorm strands rival publishing editors Ryan Mitchell (Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Randolph) at the airport, forcing them into a shared rental car for a cross-country race to New York," according to its official synopsis. "With budget cuts threatening to eliminate one of their jobs, both are secretly chasing a career-saving deal, turning every mile into a high-stakes showdown. But between roadside mishaps, unexpected detours and small-town charm, the holiday spirit has a way of melting even the fiercest rivalry into something neither of them saw coming."

The film's trailer harkens to a different era by featuring a narrator who sets up the plot's Christmas-themed shenanigans. It's set to Olivia Rodrigo's brand-new holiday song, "take me home (4 christmas)."

After Briney's Ryan and Randolph's Hannah are stranded at the same airport due to a snowstorm, the pair are forced to share the last rental car in order to get to New York in time.

It clearly wasn't Ryan's first choice. "I'd rather be trapped in a Porta Potti at Burning Man during an earthquake," he tells Hannah, before saying, "But here we are. Let's split the car and drive to New York together."

Lukas Gage, Andrew Schulz, Julia Fox and Paris Hilton also star in the film that was directed by Carlson Young.

Clashing Through The Snow premieres on Prime Video Nov. 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.