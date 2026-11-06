Cincinnati Reds announce 3 popular country artists will perform after games next season

The Cincinnati Reds just announced that Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman, and Jordan Davis will all be performing postgame concerts at Great American Ballpark during the Reds’ 2027 season.
Here are the details on each postgame concert during the 2027 Reds season.
Dierks Bentley
- Date: Thursday, July 1st vs. the Chicago White Sox
- Time: 6:10 PM
- Location: Great American Ballpark
- Get tickets
Bailey Zimmerman
- Date: Monday, July 19th vs. the Tampa Bay Rays
- Time: 6:10 PM
- Location: Great American Ballpark
- Get tickets
Jordan Davis
- Date: Saturday, September 4th vs. the Chicago Cubs
- Time: 6:10 PM
- Location: Great American Ballpark
- Get tickets