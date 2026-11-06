Cincinnati Reds announce 3 popular country artists will perform after games next season

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 11: General view of American Ball Park during the fifth inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on August 11, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds just announced that Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman, and Jordan Davis will all be performing postgame concerts at Great American Ballpark during the Reds’ 2027 season.

Here are the details on each postgame concert during the 2027 Reds season.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley

Date: Thursday, July 1st vs. the Chicago White Sox

Thursday, July 1st vs. the Chicago White Sox Time: 6:10 PM

6:10 PM Location: Great American Ballpark

Great American Ballpark Get tickets

Bailey Zimmerman

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Date: Monday, July 19th vs. the Tampa Bay Rays

Monday, July 19th vs. the Tampa Bay Rays Time: 6:10 PM

6:10 PM Location: Great American Ballpark

Great American Ballpark Get tickets

Jordan Davis

CMA Fest 2026 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis performs on stage during day three of the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)