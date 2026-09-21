Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber dies at 27

Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of 'Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir' at AMC The Grove 14 on Jan. 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at 27 years old, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner.

He died on Sunday at a rehab facility, the report said.

A spokesperson for Crawford also confirmed the 27-year-old's death, telling ABC News in a statement Sunday, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

Further details about his cause of death were not immediately available.

Presley Gerber, brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber, also worked as a model, being signed by IMG Models at 15 years old.

He walked runways during fashion weeks for Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana and had campaigns with Calvin Klein, Celine and more.

Presley Gerber had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, speaking candidly about treatment after being charged with a DUI in 2019. He had a series of videos called Mental Health Mondays in 2024.

Last month, Kaia Gerber referenced her brother's public battle with addiction in an interview with Vogue.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she told the publication. "I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing." She also commended her brother for speaking out.

"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything," Kaia Gerber added, "and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I’m gonna be very human for everyone.' There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them."

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