Just in case you missed the CMA Awards last night in Nashville and want to know who won what award, you’ve come to the right place.
Here’s your quick and complete guide to all of last night’s winners:
Entertainer of the Year - Ella Langley
Female Vocalist of the Year - Ella Langley
Male Vocalist of the Year - Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year - Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Group of the Year - The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year - Brooks & Dunn (Their 17th win for this award.)
Album of the Year - “Dandelion” by Ella Langley
Single of the Year - “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley
Song of the Year - “Choosin’ Texas” by Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor
Music Video of the Year - “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley
Musical Event of the Year - “McArthur” by Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw
Musician of the Year - Charlie Worsham
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award - Brooks & Dunn