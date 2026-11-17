Wednesday night is the BIGGEST night in country music. The 60th Annual CMA Awards are happening, and it’s a night filled with country stars, performances, and awards. Entertainer of the Year is the biggest category of the night, and the nominees are Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Chris Stapleton. We just found out, as of 3 pm on the day before the awards show, that Cody Johnson will not be in attendance. He posted on social media that he is mentally & physically exhausted. Below is the statement that he shared.