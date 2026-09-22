Could Morgan Wallen be headed to College GameDay this weekend?!

Hmm...could it be happening?! Fans are speculating that Morgan Wallen is headed to College GameDay - nothing has been confirmed just yet but he did just drop new merch on his website. The camo shirt says “Tennessee vs. Texas September 26, 2026 Neyland Stadium.”

College GameDay did share they are headed to Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Texas game this Saturday! (09.26) Morgan is a HUGE Vols fan, and grew up in a small town outside Knoxville called Sneedville so this would make total sense!

We’ll find out more soon - in the meantime, check out Morgan’s new merch: