Country Concert ‘27 announces festival lineup

FORT LORAMIE — Officials at Country Concert ‘27 in Fort Loramie have just announced several artists who are going to be performing at the music festival on July 8th, 9th, and 10th, 2027.

View photos from Country Concert ‘26

0 of 86 FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '26 Did we spot you or someone you know on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio? Check out these photos to find out. (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography) FAN PHOTOS: Country Concert '26 Check out these photos of Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Madelynn Ward Photography)

Here is the lineup of artists that have been announced for this year.

Wednesday, July 7th - Camper Party

Lakeview



TBA



TBA



TBA

Thursday, July 8th

Trey Pendley



Alex Miller



John Foster



Emily Ann Roberts



TBA



Josh Ross



Justin Moore



Jon Pardi

Friday, July 9th

USA Karaoke Contest



TBA



Whey Jennings



Blackhawk



Anne Wilson



Chase Matthew



Ty Myers



Bailey Zimmerman

Saturday, July 10th

TBA



TBA



TBA



TBA



TBA



Diamond Rio



Corey Kent



Scotty McCreery



TBA



HARDY

Which artists are you excited to see at Country Concert ‘27? Let us know by sending us an open mic or video in the K99.1FM App.

For more details on Country Concert ‘27 and to get tickets, visit CountryConcert.com