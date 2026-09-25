Country Concert ‘27 announces festival lineup

FORT LORAMIE — Officials at Country Concert ‘27 in Fort Loramie have just announced several artists who are going to be performing at the music festival on July 8th, 9th, and 10th, 2027.
View photos from Country Concert ‘26
Here is the lineup of artists that have been announced for this year.
- Wednesday, July 7th - Camper Party
- Thursday, July 8th
- Trey Pendley
- Alex Miller
- John Foster
- Emily Ann Roberts
- TBA
- Josh Ross
- Justin Moore
- Jon Pardi
- Friday, July 9th
- USA Karaoke Contest
- TBA
- Whey Jennings
- Blackhawk
- Anne Wilson
- Chase Matthew
- Ty Myers
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Saturday, July 10th
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- Diamond Rio
- Corey Kent
- Scotty McCreery
- TBA
- HARDY
Which artists are you excited to see at Country Concert ‘27? Let us know by sending us an open mic or video in the K99.1FM App.
For more details on Country Concert ‘27 and to get tickets, visit CountryConcert.com