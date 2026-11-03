Country music singer Nicole Taylor of Taylor Red dies at 35

Nicole Taylor, Nika Taylor and Natalie Taylor of Taylor Red attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

Nicole Taylor, one-third of the country music group Taylor Red, has died, according to a statement from her sisters shared on the group's official website. She was 35.

According to the statement, Nicole Taylor died Sept. 28, 2026. A private funeral service was held by her family.

Nicole Taylor, who was a member of Taylor Red with her triplet sisters Nika Taylor and Natalie Taylor, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2022, her sisters said in an Instagram video Monday.

In the video, Nika Taylor and Natalie Taylor said their sister battled cancer "fearlessly" and told her loved ones "We're not going to live in dread during all of this."

"She even did CrossFit while she was doing her [chemotherapy] treatments," Nika Taylor said.

According to the sisters, Nicole Taylor initially "responded well to [chemotherapy] treatments" and had been declared "evidence without disease," but was later told her cancer had progressed to Stage 4.

Despite doctors giving her three months to live after that diagnosis, her sisters said she went on to live for another year.

"She tried not to live in fear, remained really hopeful, traveled, she tried to live life, she worked really hard, she tried to have fun," Natalie Taylor said.

According to Nika Taylor, Nicole Taylor was given "a more serious diagnosis" around nine months later.

"After she asked the doctors her prognosis, [they said] it was around three months. And if the treatments worked, they didn't know how long [she had] after that," Nika Taylor said.

In response to that news, Natalie Taylor said her sister replied, "Everybody's gonna face judgment, and I'm ready to."

Born March 18, 1991, the Taylor sisters formed their music group Red Roots in 2010, releasing their self-titled debut studio album in 2011.

Their second studio album, The Middle of Nowhere, was released in 2012, followed by their third studio album, Triplicity, in 2014.

The trio signed with Inpop Records in 2015 and changed their name to Taylor Red, later releasing the track "Country Money" in 2021.

Nika Taylor and Natalie Taylor said throughout their sister's life, Nicole Taylor kept a deep and steady faith.

"We are still shocked and didn't think this would happen," Nika Taylor said in the Instagram video. "But we know she's not suffering anymore, and we have God's promise of ultimate healing."

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