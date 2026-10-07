'Dancing with the Stars' pros will head back on tour in 2027

The pros from the Dancing with the Stars ballroom are going back on tour.

Many of the professional dancers from the hit reality competition series are set to appear on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars: LIVE! tour.

The 60-show tour will take place across North America in 2027 and will include its first-ever stop in New York City's Madison Square Garden. It all starts with the first show on Jan. 21, 2027, in Manchester, New Hampshire, and will span from winter throughout the spring with a final stop in Duluth, Georgia, on April 11, 2027.

The professional dancers who will set out on this upcoming tour are Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman. DWTS troupe members Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams will also tag along on the journey.

Even more celebrity guests are promised to be announced at a later date. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour choreographer Mandy Moore directs the tour. Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local time on DWTSTour.com.

"We could not be more excited for the fans of DWTS to attend shows across the country next year and see this all-new spectacle that the truly world class dancers and our brilliant creative team are dreaming up. It is an exhilarating experience getting to witness the sheer talent and showmanship exhibited in these live shows. Seeing fans scream and shout is so uplifting as fans get the chance to connect with the stars they know and love from the TV show. We are so pumped for this tour and we are dreaming big! We will see everyone on the road in 2027," Jared Paul of Faculty Inc said in a press release.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.