Daniel Radcliffe has no plans to watch new 'Harry Potter' series

Daniel Radcliffe attends Netflix's 'Steps' world premiere at The Plaza Hotel on Nov. 8, 2026, in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The original Harry Potter has no plans to watch the new iteration.

Daniel Radcliffe said he isn't sure if he will stream HBO's upcoming series adaptation of the Harry Potter books in a new interview with The Associated Press.

"I don't know if I will [watch], honestly," Radcliffe said. "I've been in a lot of Harry Potter already … and also I don't watch any TV."

Radcliffe said he needs to brush up on some TV classics before he adds anything else to his watchlist.

"I haven't seen Breaking Bad, I haven't seen Mad Men, I haven't seen some of the, like, the real classics," Radcliffe said.

The actor also noted the length of the upcoming show.

"Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch," Radcliffe said.

The first season of the series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will air on HBO and debut on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Earlier in the interview, Radcliffe said he has no advice for McLaughlin as he takes on the role that Radcliffe originated and played over the course of all eight Harry Potter films.

“I’m really truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice. He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me. If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, and Dan said you should do this,’ and I’m like, I don’t want to haunt this poor child through interviews," Radcliffe said.

He continued: "So, I have no advice for him. He’s going to be amazing, and you know, I hope that I will, I think I will, get to meet him someday — and I’m very excited about that."

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