Dasha to undergo vocal surgery

Dasha just announced that she’s preparing to undergo vocal cord surgery on October 22nd in Nashville at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The “Austin” singer said her doctors recently found nodes on her vocal cords and she said that years of nonstop touring finally caught up with her.

Dasha’s recovery will include 2-weeks of complete silence and additional time after that to retrain her voice before returning to the stage again.

However, that won’t stop her album from dropping, which will be released next year and she’s super-excited about that.

You can check out the full interview with Billboard here.