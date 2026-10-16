David Byrne makes cameo in Olivia Rodrigo's new music video with Chappell Roan

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the Daisy Chain Fields Festival 2026 at Great Park Sports Complex on Aug. 29, 2026, in Irvine, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have big expectations.

The duo linked up for a remix of Rodrigo's song "expectations" from her hit album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The song, which was officially released Thursday, also came with a game show-inspired music video nodding to Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune.

It also included a special guest appearance from Talking Heads frontman David Byrne as a game show host named Johnny Johnson.

In Rodrigo and Roan's version of "expectations," Roan sings the second verse with new lyrics.

Rodrigo celebrated the music video with photos of her and Roan on Instagram. In the caption she wrote, "'expectations' featuring @chappellroan is out now!!!! I love this song and this vid so much!"

She continued, "Chappell is the most incredible person and the most inspiring artist and I am so lucky to be able to learn from her and call her a friend."

"Getting to make art with people you love is the best feeling ever," Rodrigo added before thanking her longtime producer Dan Nigro; Amy Allen, who co-wrote "expectations"; and Bardia Zeinali, who directed the music video.

In her post, Roan expressed gratitude for Rodrigo's friendship, writing, "im so lucky to have someone like u in my life and to be able to sing on a song or yours is beyonnddd cool."

She added, "i admire u so much and think you are incredible in every way !! I haven’t released a song in such a long time and this makes me excited to create and be a pop girl again. EEEEEE LOVE U thank you again i hope everyone enjoys !!!"

"expectations" is the second-to-last song listed on Rodrigo's album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

When she released the album in June, it shattered streaming records, becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in 2026 so far by a female artist.

In August, Rodrigo held her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival, a women-led concert, which raised $20 million for nonprofit organizations supporting women and girls.

She is currently on her sold-out Unraveled Tour.

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