Deltona High School alum NASA’s Luke Delaney is preparing for launch

3...2...1...liftoff! Our very own astronaut Luke Delaney is headed to space! Luke Delaney is serving as the pilot for NASA’s Crew 13 mission travelling to the International Space Station tomorrow (Thursday, 10.01.26) from our Space Coast. WLRN shared that he will be serving as pilot alongside NASA’s Jessica Watkins as commander, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Russian cosmonaut Sergy Teteryatnikov as mission specialist.

Luke grew up in the Debary area and attended Deltona High School! Deltona High School shared:

“From Deltona High to the Stars!

We’re proud to celebrate Luke Delaney, Deltona High School Class of 1997, as he prepares for his first journey into space as pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station.

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Launch targeted for no earlier than 11:10 a.m. EDT

Watch Party at 11:10 a.m.

In honor of this historic moment, we’re celebrating Luke Delaney Day at Deltona High!

From Deltona High to the stars — once a Wolf, always a Wolf!"