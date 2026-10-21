Did Megan Moroney accidentally confirm who she’s dating?

Megan Moroney played a surprise show in Athens at Akins Ford Arena as part of her "9 Cities. 9 Days." event.

In case you haven’t heard the rumors of Megan Moroney dating a world famous athlete, the rumors might have be confirmed by Megan herself.

She’s been “rumored” to be dating U.S. Men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic.

Just the other night at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where Megan performed, someone noticed her wallpaper on her phone and it was her and Christian together.

Great for both of them, as long as they’re both happy, that’s all that matters. But now we know the rumors to be true, at least based on the photo below.