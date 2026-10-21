Did Megan Moroney accidentally confirm who she’s dating?

Megan Moroney plays Akins Ford Arena Megan Moroney played a surprise show in Athens at Akins Ford Arena as part of her "9 Cities. 9 Days." event. (CeCe Dawson)
By Jay Edwards

In case you haven’t heard the rumors of Megan Moroney dating a world famous athlete, the rumors might have be confirmed by Megan herself.

She’s been “rumored” to be dating U.S. Men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic.

Just the other night at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where Megan performed, someone noticed her wallpaper on her phone and it was her and Christian together.

Great for both of them, as long as they’re both happy, that’s all that matters. But now we know the rumors to be true, at least based on the photo below.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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