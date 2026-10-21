Did Megan Moroney accidentally confirm who she’s dating?

In case you haven’t heard the rumors of Megan Moroney dating a world famous athlete, the rumors might have be confirmed by Megan herself.
She’s been “rumored” to be dating U.S. Men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic.
Just the other night at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where Megan performed, someone noticed her wallpaper on her phone and it was her and Christian together.
Great for both of them, as long as they’re both happy, that’s all that matters. But now we know the rumors to be true, at least based on the photo below.
Country music star Megan Moroney may have accidentally fueled rumors that she’s dating USMNT and AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic by revealing her phone background 😂 pic.twitter.com/I8WttO2IGJ— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 19, 2026