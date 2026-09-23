Dolly Parton’s Cup of Ambition coffee brand coming soon

Dolly Parton’s coffee we will soon be able to enjoy! Dolly has been collaborating behind the scenes with Community Coffee - it’s called “Cup of Ambition” which was inspired by her song “9 to 5.”

The coffee is avaliable now at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop just south of Nashville and will be hitting stores nationwide starting September 29, 2026!

Dolly shared with Community Coffee “I’ve spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between! It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard. You know, I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee...” -Dolly Parton