Elizabeth Holmes says 'I don't have anything to hide' in new documentary trailer

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023, in San Jose, California. (Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

Theranos founder-turned-convicted felon Elizabeth Holmes is sharing an intimate look at her family life and her belief that she "did not" do anything wrong in a new trailer for her upcoming documentary.

In the opening scene for the new trailer for You Can See Everything, filmmaker Nathan Fielder asks Holmes, "You really feel you did nothing wrong?"

"I did not," Holmes replies to Felder, who then asks her, "Where did things get lost?"

"I wish I knew. I don't know. I don't feel like I understand that," replies Holmes, who filmed the documentary in 2023 before she reported to prison.

Holmes was found guilty in January 2022 on four counts of fraud against investors who had poured millions of dollars into Theranos, a Silicon Valley blood-testing startup. She was sentenced to over 11 years in prison.

Fielder, who rose to prominence for his show Nathan For You, is seen in the trailer moving in with Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, and their children.

"I don't think so," Holmes tells Fielder when he asks if she is worried about a filmmaker living with them 24/7, adding, "I think this is the moment in time to capture this story before I'm gone."

Fielder is also seen in the trailer speaking with Evans, who has a quick reply when asked if he's ever been suspicious that Holmes has lied to him.

"No, never," Evans says.

In one of the trailer's final scenes, Holmes tells Fielder, "I don't have anything to hide."

You Can See Everything, directed by Lance Oppenheim in addition to Fielder, is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 16.

A synopsis for the film says it was filmed 34 days before she reported to prison, adding, "What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss."

Holmes’ X account shared a link to a clip from the documentary on Sept. 6, when the film was first announced.

“I’m always being real,” Holmes captioned the clip.

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