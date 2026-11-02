Ella Langley & Band Dress Up As Toy Story for Final Show on Tour

Ella Langley did it right when she realized that her last show of the Dandelion tour was going to be on Halloween. She got her entire band to vote on what they were going to dress up as, and they landed on Toy Story. This seemed fitting, considering one of the only few songs to knock Ella out of the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 was Taylor Swift’s song that she wrote FOR TOY STORY 5!! Just a fun little nod to the journey she has taken over the last year. Scroll through her IG post below and see the epic night!