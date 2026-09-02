Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” just set another record

Ella Langley has some new braggin’ rights! She has now done something no other artist has ever done when it comes to non-holiday music.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 20th week. Which means, it’s officially the longest-leading non-holiday song in history. It’s second to only Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which leads with 22 weeks.

Congrats Ella!

This is also something very cool and worth mentioning...

Also on the Hot 100 is Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” which entered the Top 40 for the first time.

This brings Dolly to 10 career Top 40 Hot 100 hits!