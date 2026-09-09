Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” named Billboard’s Song of the Summer 2026

The accolades keep piling up for Ella Langley’s massive hit, “Choosin’ Texas.”

The track was just named Billboard’s Song of the Summer for 2026! For the first time ever, country claimed the top three spots with Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” at two and Ella’s “Be Her” coming in at third. Ariana Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me” landed at four, and Drake’s “Janice STFU” rounded out the top five.

“Choosin’ Texas” has also spent 21 weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, one week away from tying Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” for the longest run at number one.