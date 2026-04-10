Ella Langley’s new album ‘Dandelion’ is here! Listen to all 18 tracks here

The wait is finally over. Ella Langley’s new album Dandelion is out now.
It has already been a big week for Ella’s career. Earlier this week Choosin’ Texas returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre chart for the 5th week. On Thursday, Ella was nominated for 7 ACM Awards, and today, of course, is album release day for Dandelion!
We all know ‘Choosin Texas’, but listen to all 18 tracks from ‘Dandelion’ below and let us know what your favorite songs from the album are. You can leave us a comment below or make a song request using the open mic feature in our station’s smartphone app.