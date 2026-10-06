Emmys moving to Prime Video in 2027

A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Emmys have a new home.

Starting in 2027, the Emmy Awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video as part of a six-year deal between the Television Academy and the Amazon-owned streaming service.

The new deal marks an end to the rotating deal among traditional broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

“Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy. “Now with Prime Video, audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live, with no subscription required.”

Abrego adds that the broadcast partners have been “tremendous stewards of the Emmys for many years,” but that having a dedicated home on Prime Video allows the Emmys to “build on that legacy.”

The move follows another big awards show moving to streaming: The Oscars will begin streaming live globally on YouTube in 2029.

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