Eric Bauza, voice of beloved Looney Tunes characters, dies at 46

Eric Bauza attends the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Scott Kirkland/FXX via Getty Images)

Eric Bauza, a voice actor known for bringing classic animated characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to life, has died at the age of 46, according to his family.

Bauza's family said in a brief statement on his Instagram that he "passed away suddenly." No further details were given.



ABC News has reached out to Bauza's manager for comment.

Bauza's family described him in their statement as an "Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters."

In addition to Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza voiced dozens of other cartoon characters, including Porky Pig, Road Runner and Elmer Fudd, most recently in the 2026 film Coyote vs. Acme.

Bauza won three Emmy Awards for his work voicing Looney Tunes characters, according to a biography shared by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, with which he performed at the Hollywood Bowl last year.

Bauza, who was born in Canada and started his career working in animation, had more than 400 acting credits to his name, including in Space Jam and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, according to his IMDb profile.

Earlier this month, Bauza was named as part of The Hollywood Reporter's 2026 Animation Power List. Identifying him as one of most influential people in animation today, the publication said "Bauza has quietly become the voice of an entire cartoon universe."

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