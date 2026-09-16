FGL announces ‘Anything Goes Again: The Festival Tour’ for 2027

It’s official: The boys are back!

Florida Georgia Line just announced their, “Anything Goes Again: The Festival Tour” in 2027, starting with a headlining slot at Stagecoach Music Festival.

Tyler Hubbard said he’s excited about reuniting with fans and performing their songs again, saying “We’ve felt a lot of love, and it feels good to be back up there together and sharing these songs with everybody again.”

BK added what he’s really excited for, “Hearing the crowd sing every word and feeling that energy again was pretty incredible.”

While only one stop on the new tour has been announced, expect the other 11 lucky cities to be announced very soon.

You read more about FGL and their upcoming tour at The Music Universe.