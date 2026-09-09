George Strait to receive the prestigious ‘Career Maker Award’

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, "Strait to Vegas" at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

George Strait will honored with the ‘Career Maker Award’ coming up on October 26th at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

George has helped more than 40 songwriters achieve induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The only other artist to receive the award is Reba McEntire back in 2018.

George Strait has recorded over 260 songs that have featured a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, impacting not only his career, but also the overall landscape of country music.

George said, “I look forward to being there with some of the most talented Hall of Fame songwriters I’ve been so lucky to be associated with throughout my career.”

You can read more about George and the award he’s receiving at People.