Get to know country music artist John Morgan

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Morgan performs onstage for BBR Music Group/BMG presents: Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country music celebration at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

You might not know his name just yet, but you definitely know his music.

John has written some of the biggest songs in country music, like Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” and Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink.” He’s also penned songs for Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Megan Moroney, Thomas Rhett and many more.

His first big single to country radio was “Friends Like That” with Jason Aldean and now he’s followed that up with a single of his own called “Kid Myself.”

So, let’s take a moment to learn a little more about one of the biggest names in writing country music, but now performing it as well.