Governor DeSantis names Apopka native John Anderson’s ‘Seminole Wind’ Florida’s official anthem

Governor, Ron DeSantis signed an executive order designating Apopka’s own, John Anderson’s hit song “Seminole Wind” as the official state anthem of Florida!
Read Governor DeSantis’ full statement below:
Today I issued an Executive Order designating “Seminole Wind” by John Anderson as the official anthem of Florida.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 27, 2026
I have also directed the @FLSecofState to erect historic markers in the City of Apopka depicting John Anderson’s contribution to Florida’s heritage.
In addition,… pic.twitter.com/ukkiaGgUDq