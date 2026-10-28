Governor DeSantis names Apopka native John Anderson’s ‘Seminole Wind’ Florida’s official anthem

2017 CMA Music Festival - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Musician John Anderson performs onstage during day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Governor, Ron DeSantis signed an executive order designating Apopka’s own, John Anderson’s hit song “Seminole Wind” as the official state anthem of Florida!

Read Governor DeSantis’ full statement below:

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

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