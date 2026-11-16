RAYE performs during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on Sept. 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Several artists across the music industry woke up Monday morning to learn they are now 2027 Grammy nominees.

Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards were announced Monday live from New York City. Leading the nominations were female artists across all major categories, including album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist.

Artists like Zara Larsson, RAYE, Olivia Dean and more took to social media following the nominations announcement to share their reactions.

In a TikTok video, Dean, who earned six nominations, is seen receiving the news in the car. "No way!" she exclaims.

Dean, who won best new artist at the 68th Grammys back in February, is nominated this time around for album of the year and best pop vocal album for The Art of Loving; record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance for "Man I Need"; and best traditional pop vocal performance for "A Couple Minutes."

Leading the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods is British singer-songwriter RAYE, whose second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope, released in March, has been critically acclaimed.

Not only is This Music May Contain Hope nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album, her hit song, "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" is nominated for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance. The track "Click Clack Symphony" featuring Hans Zimmer is also nominated for best music video, best pop duo/group performance, and best arrangement, instruments and vocals.

Additionally, RAYE earned nominations for songwriter of the year, non-classical; best dance pop recording for "Life Boat"; and best traditional pop vocal performance for "I Hate the Way I Look Today."

RAYE took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a video of herself surrounded by loved ones as she learned the news.

"WHAT IS HAPPENING WHAT IS HAPPENING 11 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS INCLUDING ALBUM OF THE YEAR MY HEARTTTTT CANNOT EVEN FATHOM, MY HEARTTTTTTTT," she captioned the post, adding several sobbing emojis.

Larsson, who earned a nod at the 68th Grammys for best dance pop recording for her hit song "Midnight Sun," is a nominee once again in the same category for "Blue Moon." The singer learned the news while back home in Stockholm, Sweden, following her final Midnight Sun Tour stop in Thailand.

Larsson shared a video of herself dancing to "Blue Moon" with onscreen text that read, "You're listening to the Grammy nominated song blue moon right now!!!!!!"

Taylor Swift, who is nominated for song of the year and best song written for visual media for "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5, which she co-wrote with Jack Antonoff, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the news with a video of two ice skaters performing while dressed as the characters Woody and Jessie. They spin around each other joyfully.

"Me & Jack all day today," she wrote.

Swift also received nominations for album of the year for The Life of a Showgirl, record of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia," and best pop duo/group performance for the title track "The Life of a Showgirl" with Sabrina Carpenter.

First-time Grammy nominees Ella Langley, Tinashe and Slayyyter also reacted to news of their nominations on Monday morning.

Langley, who earned seven nominations, including best new artist; album of the year and best contemporary country album for Dandelion; and record of the year, song of the year, best country solo performance and best country song for "Choosin' Texas"; shared a video of herself reacting to the news alongside her loved ones.

"My heart is racing!" Langley says in the video as her name is called in the respective categories.

Tinashe shared an Instagram post following her nominations for best dance/electronic recording for "Melatonin" and best dance pop recording for "Too Easy," writing in part in the caption, "From underrated to GRAMMY NOMINATED ... omgggggggggggggggg."

Slayyyter, nominated for best new artist, as well as best dance pop recording for "DANCE...", reacted to the nods in her Instagram Story, sharing a post featuring the best new artist nominees and writing simply, "THANK YOU."

Slayyyter is also nominated for best dance/electronic recording for "CRANK" and best dance/electronic album for WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA.

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.