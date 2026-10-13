Greylan James gets Opry surprise from Jordan Davis and Hardy

Check out all the photos from Dylan Scott's concert with Greylan James at the Fraze Pavilion on Friday, September 13th, 2024.

You might not know his name yet, but you definitely know his music. Greylan James co-wrote and won an ACM for the Jordan Davis hot “Next Thing You Know.”

He’s also written songs for Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Bailey Zimmerman and more. But now he’s in front of the mic instead of behind-the-scenes with a hit of his own, “Water At A Wedding.”

He also just got the surprise of his life when Greylan got an invite from fellow country stars, Jordan Davis and Hardy, to step into the circle and make his Opry debut!

Greylan will make his Opry debut on October 24th and if you’re not familiar with “Water At A Wedding” yet, check it out below...