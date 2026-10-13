Greylan James gets Opry surprise from Jordan Davis and Hardy

Check out all the photos from Dylan Scott's concert with Greylan James at the Fraze Pavilion on Friday, September 13th, 2024.
PHOTOS: Dylan Scott & Greylan James at the Fraze Pavilion Check out all the photos from Dylan Scott's concert with Greylan James at the Fraze Pavilion on Friday, September 13th, 2024. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)
By Jay Edwards

You might not know his name yet, but you definitely know his music. Greylan James co-wrote and won an ACM for the Jordan Davis hot “Next Thing You Know.”

He’s also written songs for Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Bailey Zimmerman and more. But now he’s in front of the mic instead of behind-the-scenes with a hit of his own, “Water At A Wedding.”

He also just got the surprise of his life when Greylan got an invite from fellow country stars, Jordan Davis and Hardy, to step into the circle and make his Opry debut!

@greylanjames

I did not expect that lol. IM PLAYING THE OPRY OCTOBER 24 Y’ALL LETS GOOOO #countrymusic #greylanjames #opry #morganwallen #wedding

♬ original sound - GreylanJames

Greylan will make his Opry debut on October 24th and if you’re not familiar with “Water At A Wedding” yet, check it out below...

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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