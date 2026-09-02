'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' gets new teaser trailer

The boy who lived is back for a brand-new era.

HBO has released a new official teaser trailer for the first season of its upcoming Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

"There is nothing special about Harry Potter — at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic," its official logline reads. "But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past."

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The series is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

The new teaser shows off the new crop of Hogwarts students arriving for the first day of the new school year. We see Harry, Ron and Hermione arrive on the Hogwarts Express, before Harry is sorted into Gryffindor by the sorting hat.

"Everyone thinks I'm this great wizard, but I really don't know anything," Harry says to Professor McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer.

We also see Severus Snape, as portrayed by Paapa Essiedu, signal Harry out during potions class.

"Let's hope you show some talent on the Quidditch pitch, Potter," Snape says. "You've certainly not exhibited any in here."

The series was renewed for season 2 on May 6, months ahead of its first season premiere. Succession's Jon Brown, who was a writer on season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner for season 2. He will serve in the role alongside Francesca Gardiner, the showrunner of season 1.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone debuts to HBO and HBO Max on Dec. 25.

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