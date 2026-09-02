'Heated Rivalry' confirms returning cast for season 2

Some familiar faces are suiting up for season 2 of Heated Rivalry.

Cast members returning to the Crave/HBO Max hockey romance series alongside stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams include François Arnaud and Robbie G.K., who play Scott Hunter and Kip Grady; Sophie Nélisse, who plays Rose Landry; and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, who plays Svetlana Vetrova.

Others reprising their roles are Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh as Shane Hollander’s parents, Yuna and David; Callan Potter and Benjamin Roy as Shane’s teammates Hayden and JJ; and Kamilla Kowal as Hayden’s wife, Jackie.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

The returning cast joins the recently announced new additions, which include Justice Smith as Harris Drover, Charlie Gillespie as Troy Barrett, Daniel Diemer as Ryan Price, Shaheen Jafargholi as Fabian Salah and Edvin Ryding as Luca Haas.

Heated Rivalry, created by Jacob Tierney, is based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid and follows the rivals to lovers story of Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Williams).

Season 2 is set to premiere in spring of 2027 on HBO Max in the U.S.

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