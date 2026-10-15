Hudson Williams announced for Canada's 'The Assembly' season 2

Hudville won’t have to wait until the spring to get more Hudson Williams screen time.

The Canadian streamer CBC announced Thursday that the Heated Rivalry breakout star will appear on the second season of The Assembly.

The unscripted series features celebrity quests participating in a no-holds-barred interview by a group of more than 30 neurodivergent and autistic adults. Each guest faces an “ask-anything interview, with direct, unpredictable questions that move beyond the usual promotional talking points, and often get personal,” according to a release from CBC.

Actors Jay Barucheland Zach Galifianakis also sit in the hot seat for The Assembly's second season.

With no subject off limits, a new trailer shows Williams being asked about his sex life and whether he's ever felt anything for co-star Connor Storrie that was "more than friendship."

But the questions also go deep: Baruchel is asked whether any particular childhood moment was traumatizing; Williams tells the panel about how he deals with loneliness.

“Your friends and your family are like the climbing pegs that you pull yourself back into life by," he tells the group.

The Assembly season 2 begins streaming on Canada's CBC on Nov. 1.

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