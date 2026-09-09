Jalen Brunson to host 'Saturday Night Live' alongside musical guest Katseye

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The king of New York is set to host Saturday Night Live.

Jalen Brunson, the professional basketball player for the New York Knicks who was named the MVP in the 2026 NBA championship game, will take to the stage at Studio 8H to host the premiere of SNL season 52.

Brunson makes his hosting debut on Sept. 26. He will be joined by the musical group Katseye, who also make their debut as the show's musical guest.

The NBC late night sketch comedy series also announced the hosts and musical guests for the next three episodes.

Dakota Johnson is set to host the show on Oct. 3. This will be her third time hosting the program. The musical guest for the episode will be the band Turnstile, who are making their SNL debut.

Also returning for his third time hosting is Shane Gillis. The comedian is set to host the Oct. 10 show, while Rosalía will return for her second stint as musical guest.

Finally, Obsession star Inde Navarrette is set to make her hosting debut on the Halloween episode on Oct. 31. She will be joined by Gracie Abrams as musical guest. This marks Abrams' second time performing as the musical guest on the show.

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