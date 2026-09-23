Jamie Foxx talks preparing to welcome 3rd child at age 58

Jamie Foxx is opening up about becoming a father for the third time at 58.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Foxx discussed expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, and joked about returning to the early stages of parenting decades after welcoming his first child.

"I got a baby on the way ... still got it!" Foxx told host Jimmy Kimmel.

The baby will be Foxx's first child with Huckstepp. The actor is also father to daughters Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 18, from previous relationships.

Foxx acknowledged what it will be like to start over as a parent at this stage of his life, telling Kimmel he is "about to be back in the drop-off line."

"I wasn't on the fence about it, but being 58 ... you know what I'm saying?" Foxx said.

The actor also recalled a conversation with Al Pacino, who welcomed son Roman in 2023 while in his 80s. Foxx joked that the conversation gave him some perspective on becoming a father again later in life.

"I said, 'Al, how old are you?' He said, '84,'" Foxx recalled, before joking with Pacino about being back in the school drop-off line.

When Kimmel asked whether Foxx had calculated how old he would be as his child grows up, the actor said he had.

"I even tell my girl, I said, 'Look, just hang in there for 12 years. If I'm 58, 12 years I'll be 70,'" Foxx said, joking about what life might look like by then.

Foxx also addressed his health during the interview, nearly three years after suffering a serious medical emergency. The actor has said he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke in 2023.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Foxx said. "I went through some stuff; I didn't know if I was gonna be back here."

Foxx said the experience has left him with a greater sense of gratitude.

"Sometimes my daughter says I'm too grateful, because I mean I almost died, so I'm just so thankful for everything," he said.

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