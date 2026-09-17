Jason Aldean gets a tattoo makeover

Jason Aldean just refreshed an old tattoo. Some fans think it’s because the ink, in honor of his wife “Britt,” looked like it said “butt.” Brittany posted the re-do on her socials and said that wasn’t the reason, “that is not why, but this is hysterical!”
@the_country_hub In a newly posted video, Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, showed him getting one of his tattoos removed ‼️👀 Fans believe Jason may have removed his viral “Britt” tattoo, which many have previously joked looks like “Butt” #JasonAldean #Tattoo #Country ♬ original sound - Country Hub