Jennifer Coolidge to return in 'The Watcher' season 2

Jennifer Coolidge is set to return in season 2 of The Watcher.

The Emmy-winning actress will return to her role as Karen Calhoun, the real estate agent who sold the Brannock family their nightmare home, in the upcoming sophomore season of the Netflix drama series.

Production on season 2 of The Watcher will begin this fall in New York, according to Netflix.

Coolidge joins the previously announced returning cast members Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale and Isabel Gravitt.

Season 1 of The Watcher followed what happened to the Brannock family after they "moved into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, and quickly became a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' were just the beginning as the neighborhood's sinister secrets came spilling out," according to an official description.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan created the series that Brennan showruns. It is based on The New York Magazine article The Haunting of a Dream House by Reeves Wiedeman.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.