Jennifer Lawrence to star in 'The Flood' from director Zach Cregger

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2026, in Paris, France. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in an upcoming film from director Zach Cregger.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have announced that Lawrence will take on the leading role in the science-fiction thriller The Flood. This original movie will be written, directed and produced by the Resident Evil, Weapons and Barbarian director, Cregger.

While plot details are being kept under water, Amblin Entertainment is set to produce the movie alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo Entertainment.

Warner Bros. Pictures' Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a press release that "Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most gifted and compelling actors working today, and we are thrilled to have her at the center of Zach's bold and wholly original vision for The Flood."

The pair continued, "Following our extraordinary experience together on Weapons, we could not be more excited to reunite with Zach and the team at Vertigo, as well as Amblin to bring this ambitious film to audiences around the world."

Likewise, Cregger said the Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema team "were an absolute dream to collaborate with on Weapons, and I couldn't be happier to dive in with them again. Jennifer is one of a kind, and I'm beyond excited to see her in this role."

Weapons was released in 2025 and earned $270 million worldwide. The original horror film from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema also earned an Oscar for best supporting actress for Amy Madigan's performance as Aunt Gladys. She is set to reprise the character in the film's upcoming sequel, Gladys.

The Flood will release in theaters on Aug. 11, 2028.

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